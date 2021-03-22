Man charged with attempted murder after OPP officer stabbed

A 26-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was stabbed near Belleville, Ont., over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, police warned residents in the Foxboro area to lock their cars and houses and to shelter in place. OPP said an officer with the Quinte West detachment had tried to pull over a pickup truck on Highway 14, just west of Highway 62. The truck then hit the police cruiser shortly before 1 a.m., and the officer was stabbed multiple times.

The officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hours later, at 9 a.m., OPP located the man in Durham Region near Toronto, with the help of the canine unit, Belleville police, and Durham Regional Police Air Support.

Charles Parkinson of Northumberland County is charged with attempt to commit murder and disarming a peace officer.

He's being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Foxboro is approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.