Man charged after Billings Bridge gun incident

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after an incident at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre Sunday.

Officers with rifles descended on the packed mall on Bank Street shortly before 5 p.m. after reports a man showed a firearm to an employee, Ottawa police said.

They arrested a man outside a drug store.

Police also said the suspect matched the description of someone who had been making threats at a nearby apartment building.

The man is charged with theft under $5,000, uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2019.