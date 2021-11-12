Police charge vigilante who they say targeted innocent woman

A 29-year-old Ottawa man faces assault charges after he allegedly targeted an innocent woman thinking she was responsible for vehicle break-ins.

Ottawa police began investigating a number of thefts from vehicles around the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood in early October.

Various officers and community groups worked with residents about the break-ins, police wrote in a release Friday afternoon, but one person thought he would take matters into his own hands.

On Halloween, police allege the man accosted a woman he believed was responsible for the break-ins.

Police later determined she was not involved, and they charged the man Thursday with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police say acts of vigilantism are illegal and can put people in danger. They urge anyone who witnesses a crime to call 911 immediately or file an online report after the fact.