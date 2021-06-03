Man charged with murder after suspicious death near Kingston

A 36-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a call early Tuesday morning at a home on Highway 15 near Seeley's Bay, Ont., where they found a man dead and two others seriously injured.

Jay Slade, who has no fixed address, has been charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a dead body and assault, police said in an update Wednesday.

OPP aren't releasing the identities of the victims, but said they were known to Slade and there was no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.