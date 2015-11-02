Man arrested, spa shut down in human trafficking investigation

Police have arrested a 41-year-old Ottawa man after a nearly year-long human trafficking investigation.

The man was arrested Thursday and the Touch Therapy Spa on Somerset St. W. near Booth Street was shut down in a joint operation between the Ottawa Police Service, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the City of Ottawa's bylaw department.

The spa was operating in an unlicensed commercial establishment, according to a Friday police release.

The man faces 18 charges including assault, sexual assault, and trafficking in persons. He has been remanded into the custody of the CBSA following a hearing, police said.

Ottawa police said they believe there are several more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the human trafficking unit t at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police Service app.