Man arrested in Gatineau after allegedly threatening elected official

Quebec's provincial police have arrested a man in his 40s on Wednesday after he allegedly made threats to an elected official.

Sûreté du Québec said the man allegedly made threats against a political figure on social media on Tuesday afternoon. Police did not confirm the identity of the elected official involved.

The individual reportedly posted a message on Facebook saying that Quebec would remember him on Sept. 1, the date on which the vaccine passport will come into effect in the province.

The suspect also posted a photo of himself with a gun.

Police said they carried out a search at the suspect's home and seized several firearms along with computer equipment.

The suspect has been charged with uttering threats and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Police said firearms-related charges could be added at a later time.

An eventful arrest

Gatineau police, who aided provincial police in the investigation, attempted to intercept the suspect's vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest.

"When we tried to stop the vehicle, it crashed into a Sûreté du Québec vehicle and one of our police officers who was there, who was outside his vehicle," said Renée-Anne St-Amant, a spokesperson for Gatineau police.

"Fortunately, he was able to dodge the vehicle and he was not injured."

The suspect then fled by foot toward his home in the Mont-Luc district. Gatineau police say they used a Taser when the suspect resisted arrest.

"He tried to hit a police officer," said St-Amant, adding that the man was then transported to hospital.

Gatineau police will also lay charges of obstruction, assault of an officer, assault with a weapon, flight and reckless driving. Highway Safety Code violations could also be added, police said.