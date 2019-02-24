Man charged with 2nd-degree murder for Vanier homicide

Ottawa police say a 43-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a person was found badly beaten in a Vanier home.

Gaetan Jolin, 55, was found severely injured at a residence on Jolliet Avenue Wednesday afternoon. He later died in hospital.​

Police said they arrested Michael Leduc Sunday morning, and he appeared in court shortly after.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5493.