Man arrested after pepper spray used on OC Transpo bus

Ottawa police have arrested a man after pepper spray was discharged on a city bus and at an OC Transpo shelter.

Police said they first received reports that someone had used the spray Friday on an OC Transpo bus on Lees Avenue.

Then on Saturday, officers were called to a bus shelter at Kent and Slater streets shortly before 1 p.m. for a similar incident.

Three people at the bus shelter were treated for minor injuries, police said. A man in his 20s was arrested soon after.

Police said Saturday afternoon the man is in custody.

While they believe he was responsible for both incidents, they did not say whether or not he had been charged.