Man faces impaired driving charges after crashes on Highway 401 in Kingston

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for impaired and dangerous driving after his vehicle allegedly crashed into several vehicles on Highway 401 in Kingston on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Sunday that they received reports shortly before 8 p.m. about a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 401 at high speed.

The vehicle hit other vehicles, then was involved in an additional crash before police were able to stop the driver.

People involved in the last crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.

The man, of Colborne, Ont., is facing four charges: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest and operation of a motor vehicle while over legal blood alcohol limit.

He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.