Border bust near Cornwall yields 18 kilos of cocaine

A 47-year-old man was arrested near Cornwall, Ont., after police searched his vehicle and found 16 bricks of cocaine, according to a news release from the Cornwall Regional Task Force.

On Oct. 17, officers were conducting a "border integrity operation" along the St. Lawrence River when they saw someone in a boat pass a duffel bag to someone in an SUV, the release said.

The driver of the black SUV fled the scene. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the driver after finding the bricks of cocaine, which weighed just over 18 kilograms.

The man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police.

He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 5.