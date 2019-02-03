Man arrested after allegedly crashing vehicle with toddler on his lap

A man in his forties was arrested in his home after police learned he allegedly crashed a vehicle in Gatineau's Aylmer sector Sunday while a toddler sat on his lap.

Gatineau police said that when they discovered the crashed vehicle in a ditch around 2:34 a.m. no one was inside, but a car seat was installed in the back seat.

After investigating, police learned that the man they arrested, an adult passenger and three children between the ages of one and 11 were all inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said that the toddler, who is in critical condition, was on the driver's lap at the time of the crash and none of the children were wearing seatbelts.

All three children have been taken to hospital after they were found in the home, police said.

The driver, also the father of the children, is in custody. He will appear in court Monday and faces impaired driving and criminal negligence charges, police said.

The passenger, also the mother of the children, will also face charges of criminal negligence, police said.