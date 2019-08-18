Man, 26, arrested after hit and run in Gatineau

A 26-year-old man has been charged and arrested after a hit and run in Gatineau, Que. overnight Sunday.

Gatineau police attended to the crash at the corner of boulevard des Allumettières and chemin Vanier just before 3 a.m.

No one was injured.

Police said that the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene, but was found by police after a short chase.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station where he refused to take a blood alcohol test.

He faces five charges, including a driving impaired charge, a hit and run charge, refusal to comply, breach of a peace bond and possession of illegal substances.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, police said.