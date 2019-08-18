Man, 26, arrested after hit and run in Gatineau
A 26-year-old man has been charged and arrested after a hit and run in Gatineau overnight Sunday.
No one was injured in the crash, police say
Gatineau police attended to the crash at the corner of boulevard des Allumettières and chemin Vanier just before 3 a.m.
No one was injured.
Police said that the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene, but was found by police after a short chase.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station where he refused to take a blood alcohol test.
He faces five charges, including a driving impaired charge, a hit and run charge, refusal to comply, breach of a peace bond and possession of illegal substances.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, police said.