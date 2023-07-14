Man arrested after being wanted on Canada-wide warrant in connection to homicide

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of another man in the Carlington neighbourhood late last month.

Tyler Leonard-MacLeod was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant on charges of second-degree murder before his arrest in the death of Zachary Tiglik, 19.

Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on June 29.

Zachary Tiglik had been working in roofing, according to a friend, before his death Thursday. (submitted by Jennifer Fitzpatrick)

Tiglik was taken to hospital by paramedics but later died of his injuries.

Leonard-MacLeod was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Carlington shootings

The day before Tiglik was shot, another shooting had taken place in the Carlington neighbourhood.

People in the area called officers about a shooting near Raven and Carlington parks around 10:40 a.m. June 28.

Officers found a 47-year-old man's body and have launched a homicide investigation.

The victim in that case was identified as Michael Quattrocchi from Ottawa.

Police have not indicated the two shootings are related.