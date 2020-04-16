Arrest made in stabbing death of 90-year-old man

Ottawa police have made an arrest after a 90-year-old man was found dead in a Britannia apartment late Monday night.

"Homicide investigators have arrested a man in relation to the stabbing death of John Hulbert, who was discovered deceased in his Grenon Avenue apartment," a press release from the Ottawa Police Service reads.

"Charges are pending."

Hulbert's body was discovered in a home on the 100 block of Grenon Avenue on Monday at around 10:30 p.m., Ottawa police said on Tuesday. The death is being treated as a homicide.

People with information about the investigation are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.