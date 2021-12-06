Man airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crash
Emergency crews were called to the area of March Valley and Cameron Harvey roads around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
19-year-old suffered serious injuries to lower extremities
A 19-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in serious condition after a snowmobile collision in Ottawa's west end Sunday afternoon.
One person was ejected from the snowmobile, paramedics told CBC. The 19-year-old suffered injuries to his lower extremities.
Because of the location, Ornge was called in and airlifted the man to the trauma centre, paramedics said.