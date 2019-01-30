Man accused of drugging, robbing men he met online

Police in Gatineau have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly drugged two men he met online and then robbed them — and say there could be more victims.

The man orchestrated the thefts using the dating app Grindr, the Gatineau Police Service said in a media release Wednesday.

After contacting the men and getting inside their homes, he used an intoxicant — possibly the date rape drug GHB — to incapacitate them, police said.

He then allegedly stole various items, including jewelry, electronic devices and credit cards.

Used various names online

The man was arrested Thursday evening in Ottawa and is facing a number of charges including theft and break and enter.

Police said the man, who has gone by the online pseudonyms Stéphane, Stephen, Dan and Craig, may have used this method to rob other people, both men and women.

In addition to Grindr, police believe he also used the dating app Gay411.

The investigation continues, and police said more charges could be laid. Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim, can call investigators at 819-243-2346, ext. 6040.