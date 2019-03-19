Ottawa police have charged two 15-year-old boys in a violent attack at the Bayshore Shopping Centre that left another teen unconscious.

Malik Al Saed, 14, was shopping at the crowded west Ottawa mall with his parents and two sisters last month when he was surrounded by a group of teens.

One of the teens demanded money and then punched him in the chest, Al Saed told CBC News after the attack.

When he hit back, the other teens knocked him to the floor.

Al Saed suffered a pair of chipped teeth, injuries to the side of his face and a possible concussion. He was also told by witnesses that he lost consciousness during the attack.

Two of Al Saed's teeth were chipped in the attack, and witnesses told the 14-year-old he was briefly unconscious. (Submitted)

Police seeking 2 more suspects

On Wednesday, police said two 15-year-old boys, both from Ottawa, had been charged with one count each of aggravated assault and robbery/assault with intent to steal.

The teens, who cannot be named because of their age, are expected to appear in court April 30.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two other youths who took part in the assault.

Anyone with information can call the robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).