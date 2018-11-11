Make your own Thali platter

There will be no menu, confusion or decision making at a new downtown Ottawa restaurant, which will serve all guests a traditional Indian platter filled with the day's seven dishes.

The owners and chefs behind Ottawa's popular Coconut Lagoon are launching the new 70-seat restaurant at the corner of Laurier Avenue West and O'Connor Street. The kitchen will be fronted by award-winning chef Joe Thottungal.

"We thought we would branch out a little bit," Thottungal told CBC Radio's All In A Day. "You are getting a whole meal in a platter … whatever you need for a complete balanced meal … this is what Indians used to have all the time as a meal."

The focus and the name of the restaurant is Thali, which is a traditional Indian round, copper platter filled with six to seven dishes, such as rice and various curries.

The idea behind Thali, which will open in late November, is to offer different flavours of sweet, salty, bitter and spicy all on one single plate.

Every guest will get the same platter but the menu will change daily, Thottungal said. Visitors can also choose vegetarian and gluten-free options.

"I didn't want to stick with one menu and do it all over every day … this way we are thinking and exploring," he said.

Chicken pepper roast

Ingredients

1/2 lb. boneless chicken cubes.

10 cardamom pods.

8 cloves.

1 small piece cinnamon stick.

1 cup chopped onion.

1 tsp. chopped ginger.

1 tsp. chopped garlic.

5 split green chili.

1 sprig curry leaves.

1 small sliced tomato.

1/2 tbsp. turmeric powder.

1 tsp. chilly powder.

2 tbsp. coriander powder.

2 tbsp. fresh ground pepper.

1 tsp. garam masala.

1 tsp. fennel powder.

45 ml. coconut oil.

Salt to taste

Directions

Heat oil in a thick bottomed pan and add whole cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon, sliced onions, garlic, ginger, green chilly and curry leaves. Sauté those well until the onions change to a dark brown colour. Add the turmeric, chilly, coriander and garam masala powders. Sauté them for a minute and add the slices of tomatoes and salt. Cook well until the tomatoes get mashed and the oil releases from the gravy. Add the chicken and mix it well. Cook on a slow fire until the meat is tender. Add the crushed fresh pepper and cook until it dries up. Finish it with fennel powder and serve hot.

High range vegetable curry

Ingredients

1.5 tbsp. coconut oil.

1/2 tsp. mustard seeds.

2 pieces dried red chillies.

2 cups mixed vegetables.

Paste (recipe below).

1 tsp. chopped ginger.

1 tsp. garlic.

3 pieces green chillies.

1/2 cup chopped onion.

1 sprig curry leaves.

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes.

1 tsp. garam masala.

1 tsp. turmeric powder.

1/4 cup thick coconut milk.

Salt to taste.

Ingredients for paste

1/2 cup grafted coconut.

1/2 tsp. cumin.

4 pieces chopped shallot.

1 sprig curry leaves.

1 pinch fennel seeds.

Instructions for paste

Make a smooth paste with the above ingredients.

Instructions

Cut the vegetables into small cubes. Vegetable need to be preboiled with salt. Heat the oil in the pan to crackle the mustard seeds and add red chillies. Add and sauté the chopped onions, ginger, garlic, curry leaves and green chillies until a light brown colour. Add turmeric powder, garam masala and chopped tomatoes. Sauté for two minutes and add the paste. Add the vegetables with water and salt. When the vegetables are cooked, add the coconut milk and simmer for a few seconds. Garnish with curry leaves.