Make your own Yemeni-inspired flatbread

Magdi Bazara believes his version of Yemeni pan bread could one day be just as popular as BeaverTails.

Bazara has been serving his take on the dish at 3 Cents Squared on Bank Street since this spring, and plans are already in the works for a second location near the University of Ottawa.

That new restaurant is expected to open at 65 Templeton St. at the end of October.

While he wouldn't share his special recipe for the flatbread he serves at the restaurant, Bazara did give CBC Radio's All In A Day some tips for creating an at-home version that can be dressed with savoury or sweet toppings.

Magdi Bazara grills traditional Yemeni flatbread at 3 Cents Squared on Bank Street. (Supplied)

Yemeni-inspired flatbread

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose unbleached flour.

¾ cup water.

1 tsp. salt.

⅓ cup melted butter.

Magdi Bazara, owner of 3Cents² restaurant 14:11

Directions: