Make your own mid-week pot roast

Ian Carswell, chef and owner of Black Tartan Kitchen in Carleton Place, Ont., has been spending a lot more time at home these days.

As a result, he's making food for his family you'd usually associate with weekends.

This past week on CBC's All In A Day with Alan Neal, Carswell suggested an inexpensive cut of beef for a weekday pot roast. Good for dinner and leftover sandwiches.

"Use chuck, round, or any lean, tough cut from an area of the cow that gets a bigger workout, like the shoulders, legs or hips," he said.

"Leaner cuts contain collagen that breaks down into gelatin in a slow, moist cooking environment and this will tenderize the meat and give it a melting, succulent feel in your mouth."

As an added bonus, these tougher cuts are normally cheaper and bolder in flavour.

"This leaves you with more money for wine," said Carswell.

Carswell's pot roast:

Ingredients:

2 Tbs of canola oil

½ lb bacon, diced

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 carrots, peeled and chopped

3 parsnips, peeled and chopped

½ lb mushrooms, sliced or quartered

1 cup dry red wine

1 litre beef stock, enough to cover three quarters of the roast

¼ bunch thyme

1 sprig rosemary

1 bay leaf

Butter (optional)

Kosher salt & pepper

65 grams (or just shy of ½ cup) flour

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 275F.

Season the roast all over, quite liberally with Kosher salt and cracked pepper. Heat two tablespoons of canola oil on high in a Dutch oven or deep pot. When the oil is so hot it just about begins to smoke, sear the beef on all sides, turning only when each side is golden brown.

Remove beef from pan and set aside.

Lower heat to medium and add bacon, onion and mushrooms. Cook until slightly caramelized. Add carrots, parsnip and garlic and sweat for a few minutes.

Add 1 cup wine to de-glaze the caramelized bits on the bottom (best done with a wooden spoon).

Simmer briefly, until wine has reduced by about half. Add the beef roast and pour in enough beef stock (ideally homemade) until the roast is about three quarters covered.

Tie the thyme and rosemary together with butcher's twine and add to the broth with the bay leaf.

Bring the mixture to a light simmer, cover and put in the oven.

Cook for at least three hours and begin checking every 30 minutes thereafter. Roast is done when a fork can easily shred the meat when pierced and gently twisted.

For the gravy:

Remove pot from the oven when the roast is done and let sit for at least 15 minutes. Remove the roast from the pot and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

With a ladle, gently skim the top layer of oil from the braising liquid and reserve.

Strain and measure the amount of braising liquid (broth) left in the pot. For every litre of broth, you will need 65 grams of flour, 65 grams of the reserved oil and an ounce or two of whisky or red wine.

If there isn't a lot of reserved oil, make up the difference in weight with butter.

Add 65 grams of this reserved oil (and/or butter) to a saucepan over medium heat and add 65 grams of flour.

Combine until a paste (roux) is formed and cook until it begins to bubble slightly.

Deglaze with a splash of whisky or red wine.

Gently whisk in the litre of broth, bring to a simmer and continue to whisk until thickened.

Season with salt and pepper.

Enjoy!