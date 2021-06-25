Make your own watermelon mojito

Vaccination rates continue to climb and the province will enter the second phase of its reopening plan on Wednesday.

That means many of us will feel better about entertaining in our backyards, balconies, or by the pool.

If you think your entertaining game might be a little rusty, and if you're looking for cocktail inspiration, you're not alone.

Amanda Ladouceur is the owner of Ottawa Mobile Bartenders. She has been eagerly awaiting the re-opening so she can resume her business of bartending special events, such as wedding receptions and parties.

On All In A Day's D is for Dinner feature this week, Ladouceur walked Alan Neal through one of her most popular cocktails: the Watermelon Mojito.

Serve this summertime treat for your next gathering or alone while you dig into a summertime paperback.

The watermelon mojito is one of the most popular cocktails for Ottawa Mobile Bartenders. (Sophie Fortier)

Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Rum

Cubed watermelon

Fresh mint

Sparking water

Instructions: