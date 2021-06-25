Make your own watermelon mojito
Amanda Ladouceur of Ottawa Mobile Bartenders shares popular summer cocktail
Vaccination rates continue to climb and the province will enter the second phase of its reopening plan on Wednesday.
That means many of us will feel better about entertaining in our backyards, balconies, or by the pool.
If you think your entertaining game might be a little rusty, and if you're looking for cocktail inspiration, you're not alone.
Amanda Ladouceur is the owner of Ottawa Mobile Bartenders. She has been eagerly awaiting the re-opening so she can resume her business of bartending special events, such as wedding receptions and parties.
On All In A Day's D is for Dinner feature this week, Ladouceur walked Alan Neal through one of her most popular cocktails: the Watermelon Mojito.
Serve this summertime treat for your next gathering or alone while you dig into a summertime paperback.
Watermelon Mojito
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Rum
- Cubed watermelon
- Fresh mint
- Sparking water
Instructions:
- Muddle four or five mint leaves and four or five watermelon chunks in a mixing glass.
- Add rum.
- Fill glass with ice, top with sparkling water.
- Garnish with mint leaves and a water melon slice. Enjoy!
