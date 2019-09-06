Make your own walking taco

If you're a fan of autumn fairs you're likely a fan of the food too: cotton candy, corn dogs and deep-fried candy bars.

Another fair food you're sure to see this fall is the walking taco, thanks to Georgie Vincent, co-owner of Ottawa's Walking Tacos food truck.

Walking tacos are an open bags of taco chips, such as Doritos, loaded with taco-spiced meat or beans, grated cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Vincent, along with her parents and business partner Michele Kennedy, has been doing brisk business over the past few years, with sales steadily climbing.

"When we first started with the taco bag, people didn't know what it was. It was kind of new," said Vincent. "It's fun. You don't need plates, it's in the bag, which is nice too, all you need is a fork, easy, convenient."

Here's Vincent's easy at-home version of the walking taco:

Walking taco

Ingredients:

Ground beef.

Taco seasoning.

Nacho chips, such as Doritos.

Lettuce, shredded.

Salsa of your choice.

Sour cream.

Nacho cheese sauce (optional).

Directions:

Prepare your taco beef according to directions on the sauce packet. Cut your bag of Doritos, or other choice of nacho chips, down the side and load it with the seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, salsa and sour cream. Top with nacho cheese sauce.