Chef Caroline Ishii has long been renowned for her creativity in the kitchen.

Her award-winning dishes have made her a staple of Canada's culinary landscape, but her latest venture takes her into the fields themselves.

According to Ishii, the time was right to accept a role as chef de cuisine for Juniper Farm in Wakefield, Que.

She couldn't think of a better way to balance the demands of being a full-time chef with the need for a balanced lifestyle, she says, and working with the owners and staff at Juniper Farm helps her live out her commitment to sustainability in the kitchen,

When you grow ethically and organically, you waste less and have a better impact on the land, Ishii told Alan Neal, host of CBC Radio's All In A Day.

All in a Day 8:34 Chef Caroline Ishii at Juniper Farm Chef Caroline Ishii is transforming the harvest at Juniper Farm, one locally inspired dish at a time. On D is for Dinner she shares a special recipe for 'veggie top pesto.' 8:34

For example, she's able to make use of fresh vegetable tops, instead of discarding them.

"At Juniper Farm, I combine what I have left over after cooking from our beautiful organic produce for pesto. It changes each time as the harvest changes," said Ishii. "I often use the fresh tops of vegetables such as turnips, carrots and onions, greens like arugula or kale, and lighter tasting herbs du jour such as parsley and basil."

Here's Ishii's recipe for vegan vegetable top pesto, which substitutes Parmigiano cheese with nutritional yeast:

Juniper Farm Top-Down Pesto (vegan, gluten-free)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup pepitas or pine nuts

4 cups packed fresh organic tops/greens/herbs

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1/2 tsp. fine sea salt

1/2 cup or more extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

1. Combine the greens, pepitas/nuts, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, chopped garlic and salt in a food processor. With the machine running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Continue processing until the mixture is well blended but still has some texture, pausing to scrape down the sides as necessary. If you want the pesto smoother/thinner, blend further and add more oil or water.

2. The taste and texture of the pesto will change depending on what you put into it. If you find the pesto too bitter or sharp after combining all the ingredients, add a splash of maple syrup. If you want more zing, add a splash of apple cider vinegar and a pinch of salt.

3. Store leftover pesto in the refrigerator, covered, for up to one week. You can also freeze pesto in an ice cube tray. Once frozen, transfer to a freezer bag, then you can thaw only as much as you need later.