Make your own vegetarian Father's Day feast
Chef Patrick Turcot shares his veggie chili with Ottawa's Green Valley plant proteins
Kids everywhere will prepare meals for their dads and guardians on Sunday.
Many of them could find the idea of cooking a meaty dish daunting. So we asked executive chef Patrick Turcot of the Shaw Centre for a vegetarian option.
Turcot, who uses plant-based proteins from Ottawa's Green Valley, suggests families put together a chili for dad, something that won't be too time-consuming or overly difficult.
The father of three says vegetarian chili doesn't require as much cooking and stewing time because you aren't dealing with raw meat. It's also a safer alternative for younger kids who might not be expert food handlers.
You can purchase Green Valley products through their parent company, Premium Meats in Ottawa, where you can also purchase a tomahawk steak if your dad prefers, says Turcot.
Green Valley Chili
Ingredients:
- 5 tbsp of oil
- 2 tsp of cumin
- 1 chopped yellow onion
- 1 tsp of smoked paprika
- 1 chopped green pepper
- 2 tsp of chili powder
- 2-3 chopped cloves of garlic
- 2 tsp of ground coriander
- One 900 g bag of Green Valley ground round
- 2 tbsp of brown sugar
- 1 can of red beans (500 g)
- 3 tbsp of lime juice
- 1 cup of corn niblets
- 1 pinch of chili peppers to taste
- 4 soup spoons of tomato paste
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 can of diced tomatoes (28 oz)
Garnish:
- 1/2 minced jalapeno
- Sour cream
- Chopped fresh coriander
Preparation:
- Warm the oil to medium heat in a large non-stick fry pan.
- Cook the onion and pepper, and stir until they are slightly soft.
- Add the Green Valley protein to the mixture and cook about six or seven minutes.
- Add the spices and mix well to release all of the flavours. Add the remaining ingredients and stir.
- Make sure to scrape the ingredients that have settled to the bottom of the casserole dish. Allow to simmer for a few minutes.
- Top with sliced jalapeno, sour cream and bits of fresh coriander and serve. Be sure to guide your kids through this!
