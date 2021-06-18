Make your own vegetarian Father's Day feast

Kids everywhere will prepare meals for their dads and guardians on Sunday.

Many of them could find the idea of cooking a meaty dish daunting. So we asked executive chef Patrick Turcot of the Shaw Centre for a vegetarian option.

Turcot, who uses plant-based proteins from Ottawa's Green Valley, suggests families put together a chili for dad, something that won't be too time-consuming or overly difficult.

Patrick Turcot is the executive chef with the Shaw Centre in Ottawa. (Brittany Gawley)

The father of three says vegetarian chili doesn't require as much cooking and stewing time because you aren't dealing with raw meat. It's also a safer alternative for younger kids who might not be expert food handlers.

You can purchase Green Valley products through their parent company, Premium Meats in Ottawa, where you can also purchase a tomahawk steak if your dad prefers, says Turcot.

Green Valley Chili

Ingredients:

5 tbsp of oil

2 tsp of cumin

1 chopped yellow onion

1 tsp of smoked paprika

1 chopped green pepper

2 tsp of chili powder

2-3 chopped cloves of garlic

2 tsp of ground coriander

One 900 g bag of Green Valley ground round

2 tbsp of brown sugar

1 can of red beans (500 g)

3 tbsp of lime juice

1 cup of corn niblets

1 pinch of chili peppers to taste

4 soup spoons of tomato paste

Salt and pepper to taste

1 can of diced tomatoes (28 oz)

Garnish:

1/2 minced jalapeno

Sour cream

Chopped fresh coriander

Preparation: