Make your own vegan tofu shawarma

As the demand for plant-based groceries and meals increases, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see more vendors providing these diet and lifestyle choices in their stores.

HBC in the Rideau Centre recently partnered with Canadian company PlantX to host a new plant-based grocery store and cafe called XMarket inside their department store.

The store showcases a variety of plant-based grocery items, cosmetics, and indoor plants, as well as a cafe providing consumers with carefully selected plant-based food and beverages, according to company founder Sean Dollinger who discussed the venture with Alan Neal on CBC Radio's All In A Day on Wednesday.

"It's a pretty cool new modern take on your traditional neighborhood vegan/health food store carrying a variety of cutting-edge plant-based protein brands you normally only see on the west coast," Dollinger said.

This is XMarket inside the HBC store in the Rideau Centre mall. (XMarket/Submitted)

"We have had so many requests to create a shawarma recipe since opening our Rideau store," so they went to a local expert, he said.

John Paul Haddad, whose family has been in the shawarma business for more than 25 years in Ottawa, is a Cordon Bleu-trained chef. He created this recipe for a vegan shawarma in partnership with PlantX.

Vegan tofu shawarma

Ingredients:

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tbsp seasoned rice vinegar

1 (14-oz) block firm or extra-firm tofu, pre-frozen for meat-like texture and drained

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp smoked Spanish paprika

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp kosher salt, plus more

1/2 cup plain, dairy-free yogurt

1 small garlic clove, finely grated

4 pita, warmed

2 Persian or mini cucumbers, thinly sliced, lengthwise

Mint leaves (for serving)

Method: