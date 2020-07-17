Make your own vegan Caribbean quinoa and peas

When you think of Caribbean food, what comes to mind? Jerk chicken or pork? Ackee and saltfish? Oxtail stew? Jamaican patties?

How about vegan dishes? They might be a little tougher to name, but they exist. And the Irie Green food truck located at 4806 Bank St. in Findlay Creek serves nothing but.

Owner and chef Jawara Joe, who goes by the nickname Ku-J, took his inspiration from his father's food truck, the Freedom Fighters Ital Shack on the tiny island nation of St. Maarten.

"I grew up Rastafarian, believing in living off the land and eating well," Jow said. "That's what 'Ital' food is all about."

Joe arrived in Ottawa in 2015, studying music production at a private college. But he decided that if he was going to stay here and make his mark, it would have to be through his food.

Below, Ku-J shares his home version of quinoa and peas, a twist on the popular Caribbean dish of rice and peas.

Quinoa and peas

Ingredients:

1 cup of quinoa.

¾ cup of kidney beans (canned or soaked overnight).

1 cup of water or vegetable stock.

½ cup of coconut milk or cream.

¼ tsp sea salt.

¼ tsp pimento pepper powder.

Half a small onion.

2 cloves garlic.

1 sprig of thyme.

1.5 tbsp of olive oil.

1 scotch bonnet pepper (optional).

Method: