Make your own baharat-spiced chicken wrap

The experience of visiting a dear friend — that's what the owners of a café in New Edinburgh want you to feel when you walk through the door.

Bibi's, from the Arabic word for dear friend, is brought to you by the people behind Ottawa's upscale Fairouz. The menu of Middle Eastern wraps and bowls is served up in a quick, casual dining space.

Co-owner Adam Weiss, formerly general manager at Fairouz, says their baharat spiced chicken wrap is one item people can't seem to get enough of. Here's a recipe you can try at home.

BiBi's baharat spiced chicken saj wrap

Ingredients for chicken thigh marinade (1 kg of chicken thighs)

30 g Baharat spice blend.

1-2 garlic cloves.

½ cup olive oil.

Juice of half a lemon.

Salt to season.

Instructions: Mix all marinade ingredients together. Add chicken thighs and coat well. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Cook in oven at 400 F for 75 minutes.

Ingredients for garlic sauce

130 g of garlic.

3 cups canola oil.

⅓ cup lemon juice.

¼ cup ice water.

2 tsp salt.

Instructions: Pulse garlic cloves, lemon juice and salt until it forms a paste. With the food processor on low, slowly drizzle in alternating canola oil and ice water until light and fluffy. For smaller quantities, divide sauce ingredients by one-third.

Ingredients for sumac onions

1 red onion.

2 tsp sumac.

Juice from half a lemon.

Salt to season.

Instructions: Thinly slice the red onion, add sumac, lemon juice and salt, and massage for 45 seconds.

Ingredients for saj wrap

Saj bread.

Marinated chicken thighs.

Garlic sauce.

Sumac onions.

Tomato, cucumber, mint salata (finely diced tomato, cucumber and mint).

Green pickles.

Za'atar french fries (french fried dusted with Za'atar spice and salt).

Directions for wrap: Spread garlic over saj bread. Layer salata, sumac onions, green pickles and Za'atar fries on saj bread. Place chopped chicken on top of other ingredients. Wrap and roll saj bread and place in the panini press.