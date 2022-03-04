Make your own simple vegan chocolate pudding

The city's caterers welcomed the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on gathering limits this week, including Jason Laurin, chef and owner of Essence Catering on Parkdale Avenue.

Two years of closures, pivots and brief re-openings have him ready for simpler times, when all he had to do was feed up to 300 hungry partygoers at a time, he told Alan Neal, host of CBC Radio's All In A Day on Wednesday.

This weekend, Laurin is feeding a crowd with what he calls his "simple" vegan chocolate pudding. While you might not be able to make yours look as good as his wedding-ready creation, he promises it'll taste just as good when you prepare it at home.

The final version, set to cool on an angle then topped with whipped mascarpone and bourbon-braised cherries. (Jason Laurin/Essence Catering)

Simple vegan chocolate pudding

Ingredients:

1 14 oz. can coconut milk

10 oz. chocolate

1 tsp. instant espresso

1 tsp. vanilla

Method: Bring coconut milk to a boil. Remove from heat, add the rest of the ingredients. Let sit three minutes. Mix well. Pour into ramekins of your choice. Refrigerate for four hours. Let sit one hour on the counter before serving for best texture. Essence Catering tops their pudding with bourbon-braised cherries and whipped mascarpone. But you can use your imagination.