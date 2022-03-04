Make your own simple vegan chocolate pudding
Chef Jason Laurin shares this recipe from his Essence Catering menu
The city's caterers welcomed the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on gathering limits this week, including Jason Laurin, chef and owner of Essence Catering on Parkdale Avenue.
Two years of closures, pivots and brief re-openings have him ready for simpler times, when all he had to do was feed up to 300 hungry partygoers at a time, he told Alan Neal, host of CBC Radio's All In A Day on Wednesday.
This weekend, Laurin is feeding a crowd with what he calls his "simple" vegan chocolate pudding. While you might not be able to make yours look as good as his wedding-ready creation, he promises it'll taste just as good when you prepare it at home.
Simple vegan chocolate pudding
Ingredients:
- 1 14 oz. can coconut milk
- 10 oz. chocolate
- 1 tsp. instant espresso
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Method: Bring coconut milk to a boil. Remove from heat, add the rest of the ingredients. Let sit three minutes. Mix well. Pour into ramekins of your choice. Refrigerate for four hours. Let sit one hour on the counter before serving for best texture. Essence Catering tops their pudding with bourbon-braised cherries and whipped mascarpone. But you can use your imagination.