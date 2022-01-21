Make your own shepherd's pie
Comfort foods can help us through this cold snap. Try this unique recipe for shepherd's pie.
AlphaCater's Michael Joanis shares some of his trade secrets for a super comforting shepherd's pie
CBC Radio's All In A Day has been featuring comfort foods on its D is for Dinner segment through the month of January to help distract us from the many days of deep freeze.
Alan Neal called on chef Michael Joanis, owner of AlphaCater, to share his tips on a unique shepherd's pie. What he came up with is as tasty as it is different.
If you're not up to the task, or prefer to leave the work to the pros, feel free to order from Joanis on the AlphaCater Facebook page.
Comfort shepherd's pie
Ingredients:
- 6-8 Russet potatoes
- 1 yellow onion
- 1 can of cream corn
- 1 bag of baby or regular carrots
- 1 package of medium ground beef
- Canadian maple syrup
- Salt and pepper.
- 18 per cent cream
- Salted or non salted butter
- Parsley
- 1 whole garlic head
Directions:
- Wash and cut your potatoes in quarters. Place in boiling water with some olive oil. Cook until fork tender. Roughly 20 minutes.
- In another pot, add washed & peeled, chopped carrots. Cook until tender when pierced with fork.
- In the meantime, set oven to 350 F. Place garlic in a piece of tinfoil and sprinkle with olive oil. Cover garlic in tinfoil wrap, place in oven. Bake for 20 min. or so.
- Heat a frying pan to medium high, add olive oil, chopped yellow onion and sauté. Add ground beef mixture and turn frequently, breaking ground beef up and mixing with onion. Add your favourite seasoning such as Montreal steak spice or other beef seasoning to ground beef mixture.
- Drain ground beef in strainer to remove excess grease. Add ground beef mixture to casserole dish, spread, and set aside.
- Remove potatoes and strain. Re-add to pot and swirl around in pot over heat to remove water from potatoes. Add 18 per cent cream, 1/2-3/4 cup or more to get your desired consistency. Add butter liberally, remove garlic from oven if you haven't already and add the peeled garlic bulbs to the potatoes. Mash mixture to get the chunks out. Whip potatoes with an electric whipper to a creamy consistency being careful not to overdo it. Adding salt and pepper to taste or more butter.
- Strain carrots and return them to their pot. Add some butter, 3 tbsp brown sugar, and some delicious local maple syrup. Heat over medium heat to combine and mash.
- Add carrots to casserole dish and spread over meat mixture. Open can of cream corn and spread over carrot mix, even layer after even layer. Spoon whipped mashed potatoes in and spread evenly. Add parsley to top.
- Place shepherd's pie on middle baking rack in oven on bake at 350 F for about 20 minutes.
- Then, put oven on high broil, keeping a close eye on the pie. Crisp the crust until a golden brown. Five to seven minutes.
- Remove from oven with oven mitts. Let stand for 10 minutes and cut up into sections and serve.