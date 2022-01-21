Make your own shepherd's pie

CBC Radio's All In A Day has been featuring comfort foods on its D is for Dinner segment through the month of January to help distract us from the many days of deep freeze.

Alan Neal called on chef Michael Joanis, owner of AlphaCater, to share his tips on a unique shepherd's pie. What he came up with is as tasty as it is different.

If you're not up to the task, or prefer to leave the work to the pros, feel free to order from Joanis on the AlphaCater Facebook page.

Comfort shepherd's pie

Ingredients:

6-8 Russet potatoes

1 yellow onion

1 can of cream corn

1 bag of baby or regular carrots

1 package of medium ground beef

Canadian maple syrup

Salt and pepper.

18 per cent cream

Salted or non salted butter

Parsley

1 whole garlic head

Directions: