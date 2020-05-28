How to make your own sauerkraut

If you've made your own sourdough starter and want to grow more microbes in your pantry, look no further than the humble jar of sauerkraut.

Not only is it easy to make, with inexpensive ingredients, it's also packed with nutrients, according to plant-based chef and food educator, Amy Longard.

"It's good for digestive health ... It's also good for supporting the immune system," she says.

One researcher at Western University says fermented foods, like sauerkraut and kimchi, are so healthy they should part of everyone's basic diet.

Amy Longard's basic sauerkraut. (Amy Longard)

Longard shared a basic recipe on CBC Ottawa's All In A Day, for people who are new to the fermentation game.

Basic Sauerkraut

Ingredients:

5 lbs of green or red cabbage (approximately 1 large cabbage)

3 tablespoons salt

Steps:

1. Remove the tough outer leaves of the cabbage then cut cabbage into quarters. Cut away and discard the core. Slice the wedges of cabbage crosswise into thin shreds.

2. In a large bowl, toss the shredded cabbage in with the salt. Massage and mash the cabbage for about five minutes to allow the cabbage to release liquid (this will be the sauerkraut brine).

3. Pack the mixture into a crock or into jars ensuring that the cabbage is submerged below the brine. Let the cabbage ferment at room temperature for seven to 10 days.

The cabbage must stay submerged in the brine that forms. The kraut is ready when it no longer tastes salty, but has a pleasing sour taste.

4. If using a crock, transfer the sauerkraut to a clean glass jar or container. Store in the refrigerator.