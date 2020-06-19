Make your own rum punch

Jae-Anthony Dougan's dream of running a modern Caribbean restaurant in downtown Ottawa came true this year when he opened Tingz in March in the ByWard Market.

But when COVID-19 hit, and restaurants were forced to either close or embrace takeout, he had to put his plans on hold. He opted, instead, to focus on some of his Caribbean fusion classics which made him famous in Montreal, where he created the Seasoned Dreams restaurant chain.

Jae-Anthony Dougan opened Tingz in the ByWard Market just before COVID-19 hit. (Supplied) "They work better for takeaway," Dougan told CBC Ottawa's All In A Day. "Mac and cheeses, a lot of things that are very comforting but very easy to make."

In addition to dealing with the impact of reduced business due to the pandemic, Dougan was also closely watching developments in the Black Lives Matter movement, as the city came together to protest anti-Black racism.

According to Dougan, the support for his business from people of all ethnicities looking to support Black-owned businesses has been heartwarming.

"It's been tremendous. We've noticed an immense spike ... there's been support from all races, white, Italians, everybody."

With summer now officially here, Dougan shares his grandmother's rum punch to be enjoyed with friends — at a safe distance — on your deck or patio.

Chef Jae-Anthony's Grandma's Punch Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Plantation Grande rum.

0.5 oz Wray and Nephew Overproof rum.

2 oz fresh mango and pineapple puree.

0.5 oz ginger, nutmeg, all spice syrup.

0.5 oz fresh lime juice.

Directions:

Combine and serve in a hollowed pineapple. Topped with crushed ice and dash of Angostura bitters.