Mix your own romantic cocktail this Valentine's Day

'Celebrate Sunday night with the kind of organic intimacy that can only happen in the comfort of your own home,' says food and drink blogger Yvonne Langen. (Yvonne Langen)

If there's an upside to being in the midst of a pandemic on Valentine's Day, food and drink blogger Yvonne Langen says it's surely this:

"You won't be subjected to the pressure of performing romance in a roomful of other couples trying to turn on the intimacy for the occasion," Langen noted.

"Instead, celebrate Sunday night with the kind of organic intimacy that can only happen in the comfort of your own home."

On CBC's All In A Day, Langen shared her top choices among the many local eateries offering take-home meals for Valentine's Day. They include:

Aiana

Arlo x Venus Envy

Baccanalle

Cantina Gia

Das Lokal

El Camino

Fauna

Gitanes

Holland's Cakes

In Wines We Trust

La Bottega

Pelican Seafood & Grill

Riviera

Supply & Demand

Strawberry Blonde Bakery

Taj Indian Cuisine

The Thirsty Maiden Cafe

Whalesbone on Kent

Whether you're ordering takeout or making your own special meal, Langen says there are plenty of ways to mark the big day.

"Maybe that involves making dinner together while singing Céline Dion power ballads or building a pillow fort in the living room to watch your favourite true crime series. If you're single, maybe it's also those things or taking a long bath with your favourite book, cuddling with a pet, or having a Zoom date with friends," she wrote on her blog, Taste and Tipple.

When Langen wants to treat herself, she buys a bouquet of fresh flowers from a local florist, makes a delicious meal and shakes up a fresh cocktail recipe — or an old favourite.

Here's one of her tried and tested tipples that might be new to you.

Red is the colour of love — and of the Roffignac. (Yvonne Langen)

Roffignac

Ingredients:

1 oz brandy

¾ oz rye

⅔ oz cinnamon syrup

5 raspberries

1 tsp red wine vinegar

2-3 oz soda water

For garnish:

Lemon slice and raspberry

Cinnamon syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

2 cinnamon sticks

Instructions:

Add raspberries and cinnamon syrup to a cocktail shaker, muddle. Add brandy, rye and red wine vinegar. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Double strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with soda water. To garnish, thread a cocktail pick through one side of the lemon slice (near the peel), skewer a raspberry and slide it to the middle of the pick, then thread the pick through the other side of the lemon slice.

To make the cinnamon syrup, combine sugar, water and cinnamon sticks in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let sit at room temperature overnight. Remove cinnamon sticks and store syrup in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three weeks.

You can find more of Yvonne Langen's recipes and cocktails on her website.