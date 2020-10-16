When Elena Iacono's grandmother died in April, the pandemic made it difficult for family and friends to honour her in the usual ways. There was no real funeral and no eulogy.

Elena Iacono created the cookbook to honour her grandmother's memory. (Submitted by Elena Iacono)

Iacono felt compelled to express her love for her 'Nonna Ma,' Maria Dicembre Canci, by creating a cookbook of her favourite recipes. Most of them are regional staples from Vasto, the southern Abruzzo city on Italy's Adriatic coast.

"While I may never be able to recreate the exact aromas of her sauce, or the perfect way she could whip up fresh ravioli, I feel fortunate to be able to keep her beautiful traditions alive," Iacono wrote in the book, the proceeds from which — more than $14,000 to date — will be donated to Food Banks Canada.

"I missed the taste of my grandmother's ravioli for years. The first time I made this dish shortly after her passing, I was brought back to her loving company in just one bite."

Ravioli con spinaci e formaggio (Spinach and cheese ravioli)

Ingredients:

Filling

4 cups fresh spinach

1 large egg

2 cups fresh ricotta

1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 cup Pecorino Romano cheese

1 Tbs olive oil

Half tsp salt

Pasta dough

2 cups type '00' flour

2 cups all purpose flour

3 eggs

1 Tbs olive oil

1 tsp salt

Method