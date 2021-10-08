Make your own pumpkin pie

The leaves may be turning and the days may be getting shorter, but there's no shortage of fresh pumpkins and other Ontario produce at farmers' markets and grocery stores.

So in addition to being autumn, it's most definitely pie season, too.

Siobhan Romaniuk has been busy baking pies at Life of Pie in Old Ottawa South ahead of Thanksgiving, but she took time away from the ovens to chat with Alan Neal on All In A Day for this past week's D is for Dinner segment.

Here, Romaniuk shares a recipe for the perfect pumpkin pie filling.

Life of Pie pumpkin pie

Ingredients:

1 unbaked single crust pie shell

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon mace

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon cloves

1/4 teaspoon allspice

2 eggs

1 cup pumpkin purée

1/3 cup milk

1/3 cup cream

Instructions:

With a whisk, mix together the brown sugar, salt, mace, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and allspice.

In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, pumpkin purée, milk and cream and add to the sugar mixture.

Mix everything well and pour into the pie shell.

Bake the pie at 350 degrees until set, which will take about 40 to 50 minutes, depending on your oven. The pie may jiggle a bit in the middle, but it shouldn't ripple at all.