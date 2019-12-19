Make your own gluten-free plum pudding

The latest instalment of our holiday baking series takes us to plum pudding, that gooey sweet treat born out of medieval England.

Plum pudding has no plum, but features instead raisins, which were also known as 'plum' back in King Arthur's day.

On All In A Day this week, two pastry chefs brought in their takes on plum pudding. Jonathan Alexander of Thyme and Again, prepares a traditional version which they've been making for over 20 years.

Suet, potato, and carrot feature in Thyme and Again's recipe, along with a tasty hard sauce. They'll sell 200 by Christmas, and will likely wish they had made more by the end of the holiday season.

Sarah Farmer, a pastry chef who now does food marketing for Ottawa's Transparent Kitchen, came up with a gluten free version for the show.

Here it is for your holiday baking pleasure:

GF Plum Pudding (Serves 8-10)

1/2 cup golden raisins.

1/2 cup dried figs.

3/4 cup toasted chestnuts.

2 tbsp candied clementine rinds (directions below).

2 tbsp clementine juice.

1 tbsp lemon juice.

4 tbsp brandy (Plus 1.5 tbsp at the end).

1 tbsp clementine zest.

1/2 cup tbsp lemon zest.

1/2 cup gluten-free flour (Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1).

1 cup gluten-free breadcrumbs.

1/2 tsp nutmeg.

1.5 tsp cinnamon.

1/2 tsp clove.

1/2 cup butter.

2 eggs.

Directions:

Peel clementine, cook rinds in simple sugar syrup (1 cup water and sugar) for 15 minutes. Once done let cool until ready to use. Butter your basin for your plum pudding. Combine golden raisins, dried figs and clementine rinds in a small bowl. Add citrus juice and brandy to mixture and soak for six to eight hours; it's best to soak overnight for most flavour impact. Combine gluten-free flour, gluten-free breadcrumbs, chopped toasted chestnuts, clementine zest, lemon zest, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Then add the dried fruit mixture. Melt butter and add to dry ingredients; mix well. In a separate bowl whip eggs until fluffy and fold into the above mixture. Prepare a medium-sized pot filled to the halfway point with water and bring to a simmer. Pour your pudding mixture into your buttered basin; cut out a circle of parchment to place on top and cover with tinfoil. Tie with butcher's twine to hold tinfoil in place and create a loop on top so it's easy to lift out of the water. Place the plum pudding in the pot with simmering water and cook for 7 hours; keep an eye on the water levels filling it with hot water when the levels get too low. Once the cooking process is done the pudding will be a dark brown colour. Add the 1.5 tbsp of brandy over top and let it cool. Plum pudding should not be consumed the same day, it is one of those things that just gets better with time. It should have at least a few weeks to allow the flavours to mature before serving. To reheat, place back in water bath as you did before and simmer for 2 hours and serve while warm. To make it a little more interesting you can garnish with the hard sauce recipe listed below.

Balsam Hard Sauce

1.5 cups icing sugar.

3 tbsp butter.

4 tbsp milk.

Sprigs of balsam.

1.5 tbsp brandy.

Directions: