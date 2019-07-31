Make your own pimento cheese sandwich

The neon signs at the Gaslight Cafe and Sign Gallery in Almonte don't come from lonely highways and diners from the southern United States, but some look like they do.

So the pimento cheese sandwich, a staple of that part of the U.S., isn't at all out of place on the menu here.

Scott Adamson gushed about the sandwich in an interview on CBC Ottawa's All In A Day on Wednesday.

"They have a little bit of heat, a lot of cheeses in them. All this goodness mixed up in this cornucopia of cheese and peppers," said Adamson. "I don't think I've ever seen it down in this area. That was a big thing for us, to really differentiate what we had on our menu. And in terms of just fitting into our general esthetic we thought it was the perfect fit."

No two pimento cheese sandwiches are alike, but Adamson prefers his grilled and served with a cold glass of sweet tea.

Here's how to make your own version, at home.

Pimento cheese sandwich

Ingredients

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup gouda, shredded

1 (4-oz.) jar pimento, or pickled jalapeno, diced and drained

White bread, sliced

Butter

Directions

Beat the cream cheese and mayonnaise in a bowl until smooth. Then add the other cheeses and continue to beat. Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl and incorporate the pimentos or jalapenos using a wooden spoon or spatula. Spread on sliced white bread or crackers. If you're grilling the sandwich, you can do so on a skillet. Heat stove to medium. Slather bread with butter and then heat sandwich on the skillet as you would a grilled cheese sandwich. Turn over once, when the bread turns golden brown and crispy on the outside and the cheese gets gooey soft on the inside.