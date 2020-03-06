Make your own Peruvian ceviche mixto
The freshest ingredients are the key to home-prepared Peruvian ceviche mixto.
Global appreciation of Peruvian food is on the rise, according to Gatineau chef Jorge Bahamonde
Your tasked with representing your country at a major food services and hospitality show. What's on the menu?
Jorge Bahamonde, owner of Petit Peru in Gatineau, was recently handed that job by the Peruvian embassy.
One of his featured at the RC Show dishes was ceviche mixto. Bahamonde suggested going with this home-chef friendly recipe from Layla Pujol on Laylita.com.
Ceviche Mixto
Ingredients:
- 1 lb very fresh and high quality fish filets such as halibut, mahi mahi or tilapia.
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced.
- 1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice.
- 2-4 Limo peppers chopped, seeded and deveined.
- 2-3 sprigs of fresh cilantro.
- 1 spoon Garlic purée.
- Salt and black pepper to taste.
- Finely chopped cilantro to taste.
To serve:
- Lettuce leaves.
- Cancha, tostado or chulpe corn nuts.
- Fresh boiled corn.
- Sweet potato, thinly fried, baked chips or thick boiled slices.
- Chifles, or fried green plantain chips.
Instructions:
- Cut the fish into small cubes, place in a bowl; slice onions thinly.
- Rub the onion slices with ½ tablespoon of salt and rinse in cold water (optional).
- Place the cubes of fish and hot peppers in a glass bowl and pour the lime juice over the ingredients. Sprinkle with a little bit of salt, black pepper and garlic. Cover and refrigerate for 15-30 minutes.
- Use a spoon to place the ceviche in each serving bowl, add sliced onions to each bowl, sprinkle with finely chopped cilantro and diced or sliced hot peppers.
- Serve immediately with your choice of sides and garnishes.
