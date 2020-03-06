Make your own Peruvian ceviche mixto

Your tasked with representing your country at a major food services and hospitality show. What's on the menu?

Jorge Bahamonde, owner of Petit Peru in Gatineau, was recently handed that job by the Peruvian embassy.

One of his featured at the RC Show dishes was ceviche mixto. Bahamonde suggested going with this home-chef friendly recipe from Layla Pujol on Laylita.com.

Ceviche Mixto

Ingredients:

1 lb very fresh and high quality fish filets such as halibut, mahi mahi or tilapia.

1 red onion, thinly sliced.

1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice.

2-4 Limo peppers chopped, seeded and deveined.

2-3 sprigs of fresh cilantro.

1 spoon Garlic purée.

Salt and black pepper to taste.

Finely chopped cilantro to taste.

To serve:

Lettuce leaves.

Cancha, tostado or chulpe corn nuts.

Fresh boiled corn.

Sweet potato, thinly fried, baked chips or thick boiled slices.

Chifles, or fried green plantain chips.

Instructions: