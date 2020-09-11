Make your own peach bourbon jam

Fresh, juicy Ontario peaches… They're here. But not for long.

If you want to make them last well into the winter months, try this peach bourbon jam recipe from Michael Sunderland, owner of the Michael's Dolce line of preserves, syrups and sauces.

Peach bourbon jam

Ingredients:

3 pounds ripe peaches (about 6-8).

2 cups (400g) granulated sugar, divided.

6 tablespoons lemon juice (from 2-3 lemons), divided.

2 teaspoons pectin.

1/2 cup bourbon, divided.

Directions: