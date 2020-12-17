Make your own overseas fruit bars

Sacrifices. During the pandemic, many of us have had to make them.

But Canadians have done this before. A new exhibit at the Canadian War Museum highlights some of the sacrifices made on the home front during the Second World War.

Forever Changed — Stories From the Second World War is a special exhibition marking the end of that terrible conflict through stories, artifacts and virtual "make do and mend" workshops.

The workshops, delivered by museum experts, are meant to remind us of the household skills that were part of daily life in wartime Canada, when scarcity was the mother of invention.

"In many ways, the current pandemic evokes the hardships experienced during the Second World War: uncertainty, family separation, and in some cases, limits on certain consumer goods. And just as in wartime, Canadians today have found ways to be more resourceful and find creative ways to cope," according to the museum's website.

During the first workshop earlier this week, historian Stacey Barker discussed food and rationing while Kathryn Lyons, the museum's manager of visitor experience, demonstrated "overseas fruit bars."

Lyons shared the recipe on CBC's All In A Day. In addition to the bars, Lyons also shared a recipe for Bermuda cake, which, despite combining ingredients including condensed tomato soup and raisins, still tastes great.

Overseas fruit bars

(As published in The Fredericton High School War-Time Recipe Book, 1942.)

Ingredients:

1 cup seedless raisins

¼ cup each: chopped candied orange, lemon and citron peel

½ cup chopped nuts (optional)

¼ cup syrup from canned fruit or orange juice

1 tsp. vanilla

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 ¼ cup sifted all-purpose flour

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

Method:

Wash raisins in hot water and dry. Add peel, nuts, liquid and vanilla. Cream the butter and sugar. Add the beaten egg and beat well. Mix and sift the dry ingredients and add to the butter mixture. Add the fruit mixture last and mix thoroughly. Pat on a highly floured board making five strips in individual pieces 1.5 inches wide, three-quarters of an inch thick and 12 inches long. Score the strips in individual pieces before baking on a greased cookie sheet at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Pack bars whole; if using at home allow to cool before breaking into pieces.

Notes from a modern kitchen:

Washing the raisins is not necessary.

Butter can be replaced with margarine.

Oven temperature can be reduced to 350 degrees and cooking time limited to 15 minutes. Bars are done when they're golden brown on the edges. 400 degrees creates a drier, crisper bar.

Bermuda Cake

(As published in Victory Cook Book: Our Favorite Recipes Selected by the Members of the Women's Association of St. James' United Church, 1943. )

Ingredients:

4 tbsp shortening

1 egg

1 ½ cups cake flour

½ cup chopped nuts

2 tsp baking soda

¾ cup sugar

1 tin condensed tomato soup

¼ tsp salt

1 cup raisins

½ tsp each cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg

Method:

Cream shortening, blend in sugar. Beat and add egg. Sift, measure flour, re-sift three times with baking soda, salt and spices. Add to creamed mixture alternately with the soup. Add raisins and nuts. Bake in greased and floured eight-inch square pan at 350 degrees for one hour.

Notes from a modern kitchen: