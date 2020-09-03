Make your own nut-free granola bars

With all of the concern about our kids' safety as they return to school over the next few weeks, many of us haven't had much time to think of the usual back-to-school stresses.

Stresses like preparing daily lunches.

Since those lunches won't make themselves, we called on chef Warren Sutherland of The Piggy Market in Westboro to share a delicious, no-fail snack that your kids won't even know is good for them.

Sutherland makes nut-free goodies at his store every day, but also prepares them for his own family. These granola bars, he says, can be made in big quantities for an in-class energy boost.

Warren Sutherland's Back-to-School Granola Bars

Ingredients:

1¾ cups oats

⅓ cup protein powder

¼ cup ground flax seed

¼ cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

¼ cup honey

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup granola

An amusing sign outside of The Piggy Market in Ottawa. (The Piggy Market/Facebook)

Directions: