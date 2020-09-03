Make your own nut-free granola bars
For parents dreading back-to-school lunch making, we've called on Ottawa chef Warren Sutherland to share one of his healthy treats.
Chef Warren Sutherland of The Piggy Market shares his school lunch staple
With all of the concern about our kids' safety as they return to school over the next few weeks, many of us haven't had much time to think of the usual back-to-school stresses.
Stresses like preparing daily lunches.
Since those lunches won't make themselves, we called on chef Warren Sutherland of The Piggy Market in Westboro to share a delicious, no-fail snack that your kids won't even know is good for them.
Sutherland makes nut-free goodies at his store every day, but also prepares them for his own family. These granola bars, he says, can be made in big quantities for an in-class energy boost.
Warren Sutherland's Back-to-School Granola Bars
Ingredients:
- 1¾ cups oats
- ⅓ cup protein powder
- ¼ cup ground flax seed
- ¼ cup whole wheat flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup granola
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Line an eight-by-eight baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, mix together the oats, protein powder, ground flax seed, flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the applesauce, honey, maple syrup and vanilla.
- Pour the liquid mixture into the dry mixture and stir to combine.
- Fold in the granola. The mixture should come together like cookie dough. Add more applesauce if it's too dry or more granola if it's too wet.
- Spread the mixture evenly into the prepared baking pan, using a spatula to press it into one even layer.
- Bake for 25 minutes until slightly brown.
- Let the mixture cool completely before cutting into bars.