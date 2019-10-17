Make your own mussels in white wine cream sauce

There's a lot to love about seafood, from smokey salmon to crispy calamari and fish tacos. But when it comes to perfecting a seafood dish at home, it can seem like a daunting — not to mention smelly — task.

That's why some professionals are hoping to demystify some common fish phobias with a new weekly cooking class right here in Ottawa.

School of Fish guides amateur chefs with a range of seafood specialities, all under the instruction of such experts as Pelican Market and Grill executive chef Ben Baird and seafood expert Nathan Rogers.

Here's an at-home version of mussels in white wine cream sauce Baird shared on CBC Ottawa's All In A Day:

Mussels in white wine cream sauce

Ingredients:

2 pounds mussels, washed and beards removed.

2 tablespoons butter.

1 tablespoon canola oil.

1 leek, cut in half lengthwise, washed and cut into moons, dried well.

1 teaspoon chopped garlic.

Pinch chili flakes.

¼ cup white wine.

¾ cup 35 per cent cream.

Salt and pepper.

Directions:

Heat up a large sauté pan or wide pot over medium high heat. Add butter and oil and allow butter to melt. Add leeks and cook for about three minutes. Add garlic and chili flakes and season with salt and pepper. Allow garlic to cook for about a minute and add the mussels. Toss them to coat with leek and butter and then add the white wine. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook for three minutes. Remove lid, you should notice a few of the mussels are open — this is a good sign. Turn up the heat and add the cream. Reduce the cream a touch until a nice sauce consistency is achieved. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly. Once all the mussels have opened you are ready to eat. Discard any mussels that didn't open. Serve with bread.