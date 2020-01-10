Make your own miso soup
Etsuko Inoue ferments her miso pastes for 3 years so you don't have to
You've heard the phrase, 'an apple a day keeps the doctor away.' But in Japan, you may hear another claim: 'miso soup every day keeps the doctor away.'
Miso is a staple in Japanese cuisine, and has a long list of health benefits. The magic is in the bean paste, which is fermented for up to three years.
If you're a frequent visitor to the Lansdowne Park farmers market, you might already know Etsuko Inoue. The owner of Kamosu-Miso sells her miso pastes there, and at Herb & Spice on Bank Street.
Those pastes, she said, take three years to ferment. Here's a soup recipe she she shared on CBC Ottawa's All In A Day:
Miso soup
Ingredients:
- 4 cups water.
- 2 inches kombu (dried kelp).
- Your choice of vegetables including a carrot, half an onion, a potato or 3 inches of white daikon radish, all uniformly sliced in quarter-inch pieces.
- 4 shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced.
- 3 leaves napa cabbage, thinly sliced.
- ½ cup silken tofu, cubed.
- 4 tbsp. miso paste
Directions:
Pour water into a sauce pan and add kombu (optional). Add the root vegetables and mushrooms first; cook on medium until fork-soft. Add cabbage and tofu and cook for three minutes. Turn off heat. Put half cup of the liquid from the saucepan into a bowl and stir in the miso until dissolved. Then put it back into the saucepan. Serves four.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.