Make your own Mexican-style pepper salsa

You can take the boy out of his hometown, but you can't take the hometown out of the boy.

Or, in chef Tim Wasylko's case, you can leave your home to run prestigious kitchens around the globe, feed Canada's Olympians while they represent their country and serve in your own way by feeding hungry troops in Afghanistan, but eventually, you want to return.

Wasylko found himself looking for work as the pandemic took hold in 2020. So in the name of the proverbial pivot he decided to purchase the established downtown Toronto food truck business, Curbalicious, and move it close to his rural Ottawa home, in Kemptville, Ont. It's currently located at the Rona parking lot on County Road 43.

Now, he offers the kind of handmade, gourmet goodness he serves his own family, but at a fraction of the cost.

"With the lower overhead I can offer great sandwiches and meals for less than ten dollars. People are hurting right now and it's important for me to offer good food at an affordable price."

One of Wasylko's culinary adventures took him to Mexico, where he opened and ran a new hotel restaurant. There he taught cooking, and picked up a lot of ideas too.

Here he shares a pepper salsa recipe, that he serves on his Mexican meatball torta on the food truck.

Pepper and tomato salsa

Ingredients:

1/4 cup canola oil.

3 Roma tomatoes, diced.

1 small onion, chopped.

5 garlic cloves, crushed and diced.

1/4 cup red wine vinegar.

Handful of dried pasilla or arbol peppers, minced.

Method: