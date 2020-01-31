Make your own maple-braised pork belly with beer and blue cheese polenta

Winterlude is all about ice sculptures, BeaverTails and skating on the Rideau Canal, but if Queen Street Fare and some big-name chefs have their way, the annual winter festival will mean seven-course meals too.

On Feb. 9, the downtown food hall will host Winterlude Dinner Experience, with dishes prepared by featured chefs René Rodriquez and Elina Olefirenko of Mercadito, Patrick Turcot of the Shaw Centre and Jon Svazas of Fauna Ottawa.

Before all that eating, drinking and grooving happens, we summoned Turcot, executive chef of the Shaw Centre, to share a dish from the menu.

Daring enough to try it at home? Here's his recipe:

Maple-braised pork belly with beer and blue cheese polenta

Begin by brining the pork for 24 hours.

Ingredients:

1.5 kg skinless pork flank.

10 g fennel seeds.

15 g whole black pepper.

2 whole cloves.

15 g whole coriander.

2 whole cinnamon sticks.

10 g whole cumin.

100 g kosher salt.

100 g dark brown currant.

Braising:

1.5 L chicken stock.

100 mL Big Rig beer.

50 mL maple syrup.

1 carrot, chopped.

½ chopped onion.

2 celery stalks, chopped.

12 g black peppercorns.

1 sprig fresh thyme.

1 fresh bay leaf.

Flour, to coat meat prior to frying.

Directions:

Toast spices in a frying pan over medium heat until fragrant, then allow to cool. Transfer to a spice grinder and grind until fine. Mix spices, salt and sugar. Rub the pork thoroughly with the brine, refrigerate 24-48 hours. Rinse pork and dry well. Smoke with apple or maple chips at a temperature of 200-250 degrees for one hour. Place meat and braising ingredients in covered roasting pan. Place in the oven at 180 F for 12 hours. It is best to allow the meat to cool completely in the braising liquid before slicing so that it does not collapse. It can then be pan-fried or grilled. Refrigerate for 24 hours. Remove the pork from the bag, taking care to keep it intact to make a nice portion. Reduce the cooking liquid to form a glaze. Cut the pork into uniform cubes of two-square inches. Lightly flour and fry until crisp. Lightly coat the flank pieces with the glazing reduction.

Polenta ingredients:

40 g corn meal.

10 g white wine.

280 mL cream, 35 per cent.

230 ml milk, 2 per cent

1 clove roasted garlic mince.

3 g butter.

15 g beer mash, or grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

15 g blue cheese (preferably from Glengarry Cheesemaking in Lancaster, Ont.)

Salt and pepper.

Brussels sprouts or other roasted greens.

Directions:

In a large pot, sauté over medium heat the minced garlic with half of the butter and add milk and cream together and bring to a slight simmer, stir in the cornmeal. Remove from heat, then stir in the beer mash and finish with the remaining butter and blue cheese. If you can't procure the mash, just substitute with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese or additional blue cheese if you enjoy a stronger flavour.

To assemble: Place a small portion of polenta (about 100 g) on a shallow plate. Place a cube or two of pork on the polenta. Garnish with roasted brussels sprout leaves or similar greens such as roughly chopped kale. Finish with glazing sauce around the polenta.