Make your own mac and cheese with stuffing on top

When we decided to focus on comfort foods for January's D is for Dinner segments on CBC Radio's All In A Day, we knew we had to call on Paula Roy.

The Ottawa-based food writer and recipe developer has a vast collection of options on her Constantly Cooking website, and she also shares her favourites on her aptly named Rogers Television show, Paula Roy's Favourite Foods. The show's third season debuts Feb. 1.

"I adore homemade macaroni and cheese and make it often. I like to add in roasted vegetables or chopped kale or crispy bits of bacon, but I usually use the same topping every time: breadcrumbs and garlic butter," she said.

"A flash of inspiration the other day got me wondering what mac and cheese would taste like with traditional poultry stuffing on top, so of course I had to try it. The verdict: absolutely sensational."

According to Roy, you can freeze a big batch of stuffing for quick access throughout the winter, and "feel free to sneak a few vegetables into the sauce if you like — peas and chopped spinach are both delicious."

Paula Roy's mac and cheese with stuffing on top

Ingredients

For the stuffing:

1/3 cup (90 ml) butter

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cups (750 ml) torn bread, in small pieces (regular or gluten-free)

2 teaspoons (10 ml) dried savory

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground sage

1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) each salt and pepper

For the mac and cheese:

2 tbsp. (30 mL) butter

2 tbsp. (30 mL) all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)

2 cups (500 mL) milk

1/2 tsp. (2.5 mL) smoked or regular paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups (500 mL) grated cheddar (I use extra-old)

2 cups (500 mL) small pasta (macaroni or shells are great)

Method