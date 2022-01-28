Make your own mac and cheese with stuffing on top
Food journalist Paula Roy shares one of her favourite comfort foods for a cold winter night
When we decided to focus on comfort foods for January's D is for Dinner segments on CBC Radio's All In A Day, we knew we had to call on Paula Roy.
The Ottawa-based food writer and recipe developer has a vast collection of options on her Constantly Cooking website, and she also shares her favourites on her aptly named Rogers Television show, Paula Roy's Favourite Foods. The show's third season debuts Feb. 1.
"I adore homemade macaroni and cheese and make it often. I like to add in roasted vegetables or chopped kale or crispy bits of bacon, but I usually use the same topping every time: breadcrumbs and garlic butter," she said.
"A flash of inspiration the other day got me wondering what mac and cheese would taste like with traditional poultry stuffing on top, so of course I had to try it. The verdict: absolutely sensational."
According to Roy, you can freeze a big batch of stuffing for quick access throughout the winter, and "feel free to sneak a few vegetables into the sauce if you like — peas and chopped spinach are both delicious."
Paula Roy's mac and cheese with stuffing on top
Ingredients
For the stuffing:
- 1/3 cup (90 ml) butter
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 3 cups (750 ml) torn bread, in small pieces (regular or gluten-free)
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) dried savory
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground sage
- 1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) each salt and pepper
For the mac and cheese:
- 2 tbsp. (30 mL) butter
- 2 tbsp. (30 mL) all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)
- 2 cups (500 mL) milk
- 1/2 tsp. (2.5 mL) smoked or regular paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups (500 mL) grated cheddar (I use extra-old)
- 2 cups (500 mL) small pasta (macaroni or shells are great)
Method
- Start by making the stuffing to go on top of the mac and cheese. In a medium-sized pot, melt the butter and add the chopped onion. Sauté over medium heat, stirring often, for four or five minutes, until onion is softened.
- While onions cook, combine torn bread and seasonings in a bowl. Drizzle cooked onions and butter over top; toss to blend well and set aside.
- Make the cheese sauce by melting butter over medium-low heat (use the same pot you cooked the onions in); stir in flour and cook, stirring, for two minutes.
- Gradually whisk in milk, paprika and a dash of salt & pepper.
- Simmer, stirring often, for four minutes, until smooth and thickened. Stir in the grated cheese until blended. Let simmer on low for three more minutes, stirring occasionally.
- While sauce simmers, preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Cook the macaroni in a pot of boiling, salted water until just tender.
- Drain cooked macaroni and return it to the pot. Pour cheese sauce over top and stir to blend well.
- Pour the mac and cheese mixture into a greased eight-inch (20 cm) square casserole dish (or four, two-cup oven-safe dishes), then sprinkle the stuffing over top.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until the stuffing is browned and the cheese sauce is bubbly. Serves four.