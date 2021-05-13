Make your own Maamoul cookies

Maamoul cookies are made with pistachio, walnut and date fillings. (Suzanne Husseini)

As in most Muslim households in Ottawa, this week's Eid celebrations had to be scaled back at Suzanne Husseini's place because of the current stay-at-home order.

That's meant no visits with relatives or friends, Husseini said. But it didn't stop the author of When Suzanne Cooks and Modern Flavours of Arabia from making a simple feast for her immediate family.

Husseini topped the meal off with Maamool, a pistachio, walnut and date pastry she calls a quintessential celebratory sweet of the Arab world.

Maamoul

Ingredients:

6 cups fine semolina.

2 tbs ground mahlab (if you can't find this, substitute 2 tsp of good vanilla extract and add to your melted butter).

3 cups clarified butter, melted.

2 tbs sugar.

Pinch of salt.

1 tsp instant dry yeast.

1 to 1.5 cups full fat milk, warm.

Icing sugar for dusting.

Date filling:

2 cups chopped, pitted dates puréed in processor till pliable.

1 tbs melted butter.

1 tbs grated nutmeg.

Pistachio filling:

1 cup pistachios chopped.

3 tbs icing sugar.

2 tsp rose water.

Walnut filling:

1 cup walnuts chopped.

3 tbs icing sugar.

Orange zest 1 tsp.

1 tbs orange blossom water.

1 tsp cinnamon.

½ tsp ground cardamom.

Directions:

Prepare the three fillings by mixing the ingredients for each in separate bowls and set aside. For the date filling, knead the dates with the butter until soft. Break off a piece and roll into a log about 10 centimetres long. Bring the ends together to form a ring shape of about a four-centimetre diameter. Proceed until all are done and set aside.

Put the semolina, sugar and mahlab into a large bowl and mix well. Pour in the melted butter and mix in with your fingertips, coating completely. Sprinkle on the yeast and sugar to incorporate. Gradually pour in the slightly warmed milk and mix until it forms a dough. It should be soft and pliable, but not sticky. You may not need all of the milk.

For the nut-filled maamoul, take a piece of dough about the size of a walnut and cup it in one hand. With your thumb, poke a hole in the centre to make a well. Using your thumb on the inside and your index finger on the outside, work the dough upwards to thin it out gradually into a shell. Place a teaspoonful of the nut filling in the well. Bring the edges together to cover the filling completely. Smooth out and turn over the filled pastry. With the pincher proceed to decorate the shell without piercing and exposing the filling. Make your pistachio-filled ones oval and your walnut-filled ones round. Place on a baking sheet.

For the date-filled maamoul, take a walnut-sized piece of dough and flatten in the palm of your hand. Place a prepared date ring in the centre and fold the edges over to enclose completely toward the centre. Follow the shape of the date ring and pinch the centre to make a hole in the middle. It will look like a filled doughnut. Turn the seam side down. Grab hold of the pastry in one hand and proceed to use the pincher to decorate. Place on a baking sheet.

Preheat oven to 190°C.

Bake for about 15–20 minutes. The maamoul should only be slightly coloured. Remove and cool completely before dusting with icing sugar. Store cooled pastries in an airtight container without the icing sugar.