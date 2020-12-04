Make your own Korean barbecue tofu stir-fry

Stéfany Oliver's new cookbook Fueled By Plants is packed with plant-based, gluten-free recipes.

It's also packed with great local ingredients that support food producers and artisans such as Fauxmagerie Zengarry, Ottawa Garlic and Hummingbird Chocolate.

On All In a Day's D is for Dinner this week, Oliver shared her recipe for Korean barbecue tofu stir-fry, which features another local food company.

"Pure Kitchen's Korean barbecue sauce is the pièce de résistance, making your weekly stir-fry so quick and easy. If your veggies are prepped the day before, it makes this dish even faster to put together," she writes in the book.

"They're perfect, and every time I order anything from Pure Kitchen, I make sure to grab one of these sauces to go and keep on hand for easy dinners."

Oliver suggests you create this quick meal with leftover grains such as quinoa and to include any extra veggies you have on hand.

Korean barbecue tofu stir-fry

Ingredients:

1 onion diced

1 tbsp grape seed, olive or coconut oil

3 mushrooms sliced

3 peppers (red, orange, yellow), sliced and cut in half

1 cup snap peas, cut in half (or not if you're pressed for time)

Any other veggies you've got in the fridge

1 block of firm tofu diced

2 cloves of Garlic pressed (optional)

1 tbsp Ginger grated (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bottle of Pure Kitchen's Korean BBQ Sauce

Directions:

Prepare the tofu by wrapping it with paper towel and put in between two plates with a big bowl or a book on top: this will draw out the excess water and moisture. I typically get this ready in the morning if I know I will cook the tofu for dinner, so it stays pressed all day. Cut tofu in small cubes, sauté in a pan with a bit of oil for a few minutes on each side and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Then sauté the onion in oil for a few minutes until translucent (if feeling fancy, add garlic and ginger). Add mushrooms and cook well for about five minutes, then add peppers and other veggies, being careful not to overcook so they don't get soggy. Add snap peas last. Then add tofu and mix well.

Add Pure Kitchen sauce and stir well, covering all the veggies and tofu. Cook on medium low for a couple of more minutes, until sauce is warm.

Serve on top of rice or on leftover quinoa or millet, or even in a wrap or taco.