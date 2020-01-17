For the past five years, Lee Theodore has dreamed of opening a strictly Caribbean restaurant in Cornwall, Ont., where he'd offer mouth-watering Haitian and Jamaican dishes.

After a few test runs including a pop-up catering service, his dream's about to be realized. Theodore and business partner Roger Caron are just a few days away from opening The Spicy Pearl on First Street E. in the Seaway City.

First, they served up a Jamaican-style dish of steamed fish with rice, peas and vegetables for CBC Radio's All In A Day.

Here's their recipe:

Rice and peas

Ingredients:

Dry gungo peas, pre-soaked (also called pigeon peas).

2 cups rice, uncooked.

3 scallions, cut in full length thirds (you want to remove later).

1 whole clove of garlic.

1 scotch bonnet pepper.

2 sprigs fresh thyme.

Salt, to taste.

1 19 oz. can coconut milk.

Instructions

Wash rice and put in a pot. Add 2:1 ratio of water to rice. Add coconut milk and gungo/pigeon peas. Bring rice to a boil until steam vents appear. Simmer for 20-25 minutes. Don't stir until the rice is ready.

Tilapia

Ingredients:

1 fish per person (1 lb Tilapia).

Salt and pepper (to taste).

1 tomato.

2 scallions.

Corn starch.

Half a scotch bonnet.

Jamaican or West Indian seasonings.

Instructions:

Wash and rinse tilapia in water and vinegar. Score the fish every half-inch on both sides. Marinate with salt, pepper, Jamaican or West Indian seasonings (your preference) and other ingredients except corn starch. Let sit 2 hours minimum (overnight is best). Towel-dry fish. Lightly dredge in corn starch. Pan fry until golden-brown and crispy on both sides. Can also deep-fry. Do not discard your fish vegetables and base marinade — they'll be used later to steam fish. Set aside.

Frying:

When frying fish in this way, move your pan. Do not let the fish surface settle. It will stick. Once cooked, remove fish from pan. Return vegetables/marinade to pan and sauté to perfection. Add a tablespoon of vinegar (you can substitute with lime or lemon). Add 2 tablespoons of water. Add fish back to pan. Cover and steam about five minutes. You can add half a teaspoon of chilli oil.

Vegetable medley

Ingredients:

Jamaican yellow yam.

Traditional red yam.

Green banana, boiled with peel (don't use plantain).

Instructions:

Peel yams. Bananas are easier to peel after they're boiled. Just cut off the tips/ends and cut into stew-size chunks. All vegetables can go in the pot together. Add ¼ teaspoon salt. Because we are The Spicy Pearl, we add a scotch bonnet. Boil until fork-tender, 15-20 minutes. Assemble as pictured and enjoy.