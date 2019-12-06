Make your own holiday fruitcake

Fruitcake. It's possible you love it. It's more likely you hate it.

If you've never had homemade or chef-made variety, that might be the reason you never took to the seasonal, rum-soaked dessert.

On All In A Day this week, two fruitcake makers — one pro, one not — encouraged haters to give the much-maligned cake a second chance.

Ottawa pastry chef Adam Ceniako's version is heavy on fruit and marzipan, with only a hint of cake. Caroline Abela's creation, meanwhile, is based on her grandmother's Irish interpretation — making it dark, rich and a little boozy.

Both were keeping their recipes secret: one for trade reasons, the other for family reasons.

So, here's a fantastic home version from pastry chef Kyla Kennaley. This time-tested recipe from the judge on CBC's Great Canadian Baking Show is fairly easy and might win over the critics at your holiday party.

Caroline Abela and Adam Cenaiko praise their fruit cake recipes on All In A Day. (Alan Neal/CBC)

Seven-day fruit cake

Ingredients:

For the fruit:

2 cups each dried apricots, cranberries, cherries, pineapple, golden and dark raisins, or other dried chopped fruit to equal 12 cups

½ cup candied orange peel, chopped

½ cup candied ginger, chopped

1 cup dried figs, chopped

600 ml dark liqueur (rum, brandy, port, sherry, or Cointreau)

150 mL water

2 tsp. bitters

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. fresh grated nutmeg

½ tsp. ground cloves

½ tsp. allspice

½ tsp. salt

For the cake:

2 cups softened butter

3 cups brown sugar

8 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. baking powder

2 tsp. vanilla

Directions: