Make your own holiday fruitcake
If you're a fruitcake hater you likely just haven't tried the right one
Fruitcake. It's possible you love it. It's more likely you hate it.
If you've never had homemade or chef-made variety, that might be the reason you never took to the seasonal, rum-soaked dessert.
On All In A Day this week, two fruitcake makers — one pro, one not — encouraged haters to give the much-maligned cake a second chance.
Ottawa pastry chef Adam Ceniako's version is heavy on fruit and marzipan, with only a hint of cake. Caroline Abela's creation, meanwhile, is based on her grandmother's Irish interpretation — making it dark, rich and a little boozy.
Both were keeping their recipes secret: one for trade reasons, the other for family reasons.
So, here's a fantastic home version from pastry chef Kyla Kennaley. This time-tested recipe from the judge on CBC's Great Canadian Baking Show is fairly easy and might win over the critics at your holiday party.
Seven-day fruit cake
Ingredients:
For the fruit:
-
2 cups each dried apricots, cranberries, cherries, pineapple, golden and dark raisins, or other dried chopped fruit to equal 12 cups
-
½ cup candied orange peel, chopped
-
½ cup candied ginger, chopped
-
1 cup dried figs, chopped
-
600 ml dark liqueur (rum, brandy, port, sherry, or Cointreau)
-
150 mL water
-
2 tsp. bitters
-
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
-
1 tsp. fresh grated nutmeg
-
½ tsp. ground cloves
-
½ tsp. allspice
-
½ tsp. salt
For the cake:
-
2 cups softened butter
-
3 cups brown sugar
-
8 large eggs
-
3 cups all-purpose flour
-
2 tbsp. baking powder
-
2 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
-
Five days before making the cake, combine all the fruit ingredients in a large pot.
-
Bring to a boil and gently simmer for 10 minutes, then remove from heat and transfer to a large bowl.
-
Cover with plastic and let sit for five days, stirring once a day.
-
To make the cake, combine the butter and sugar and beat until light and fluffy.
-
Add eggs slowly until well combined.
-
Stir in flour and baking powder.
-
Fold in the fruit and its marinating liquid, as well as the vanilla, with a wooden spoon.
-
Spoon the cake dough into lined loaf pans and give the dough a nice level surface.
-
Cover with parchment paper and bake at 275 F for two to three hours, depending on the size of the pans. To test if it's done, insert a skewer into the centre of the cake; it should come out clean, and the cake will feel moist to the touch.
-
Cool on racks and wrap with foil. Leave for two days before cutting and serving. Yields eight small loaf pans.
