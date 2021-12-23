Make your own gingerbread latte cookies

After eight weeks of competition, Ottawa's Aimee DeCruyenaere returned home with second place from The Great Canadian Baking Show's fifth season, and a big desire to get some of her own holiday baking done.

DeCruyenaere, 23, is an industrial design student at Carleton University. She made it onto the show on her third try, saying she used pandemic downtime to hone her baking skills.

DeCruyenaere shared a recipe she'll be making for friends and family, gingerbread latte cookies, on CBC Radio's All In A Day for the D is for Dinner segment.

Gingerbread latte cookies

Ingredients:

Browned Butter Gingerbread Cookies

3 1/4 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp allspice

1 tbsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup butter

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 egg and 1 egg yolk, at room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp boiling water

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp fancy molasses

Espresso White Chocolate Ganache

3 cups white chocolate chips

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tsp instant espresso powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch salt

Decorative frosting:

1 cup powdered sugar

1-3 tsp pasteurized egg white

Black and red gel food colouring

Directions for Browned Butter Gingerbread Cookies:

For the browned butter gingerbread cookies, add the butter to a medium-sized pot over medium heat and stir until completely melted. Once melted, continue cooking and stirring the butter for several minutes until golden brown in colour and nutty in aroma. Immediately remove the butter from the heat, transfer to a heat-safe bowl and place in the fridge for about 30 minutes. The butter should be solid, but give slightly when poked. In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour, spices and salt. Stir well and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the chilled browned butter and both sugars over medium speed until light and fluffy, three to five minutes. Add the egg and yolk and vanilla and beat for an additional minute. In a small bowl, combine boiling water, baking soda and vanilla until incorporated. Add this mixture to the butter mixture and beat on low speed until combined. Sift the dry ingredients into the butter mixture in two separate additions. Beat on low speed until just combined, scraping down the bowl after each addition. Shape the dough into a disk, wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for one to four hours. Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a large cookie sheet with parchment. Divide the chilled dough in half. Flour the work surface and roll the first portion of the dough 1/8 inch in thickness. Leave the second portion of dough wrapped in cling film to prevent drying. Use a 2.5-inch circle cookie cutter and cut out as many rounds as possible in the rolled dough. Using a one-inch circle cutter, cut a hole in the lower portion of half of the cookies. This is the opening for the reindeer's face. Transfer the cookies to the baking sheet and bake for eight to 10 minutes until the tops are set and the bottom is lightly browned. Repeat the rolling, cutting and baking with the remaining dough and dough scraps. Let cookies cool.

Directions for Espresso White Chocolate Ganache

Add the chocolate chips, cream, and espresso powder in a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring between each burst, until chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Add salt and vanilla, then chill in the fridge for about 30 minutes. The ganache should be just set. Add the ganache to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and whip on medium speed until lighter in colour and fluffy, about three minutes.

Directions for decorative frosting:

For the frosting, whisk icing sugar and enough egg whites until a thick paste is formed. Split the frosting into two. Colour one portion red and one portion black. Fill two piping bags with the frosting and cut a very fine hole at the tip.

Final assembly:

Spread a thin layer of the ganache over the cookies without the hole. Sandwich the cookies with the cut-out on top of the ganache. Pipe the nose, eyes and antlers on each cookie with the frosting. Let the frosting set up at room temperature for at least an hour before storing the cookies. This makes about 30 sandwich cookies.

(Recipe adapted from Ashley Manila, Baker by Nature.)